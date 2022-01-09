MANILA - Department of Transportation Assistant Sec. Goddes Libiran on Saturday said her newly-hired helper stole her money and jewelry while she was outside the house for her booster shot.

In a Facebook post, Libiran said her helper, who goes by the name Marilou Fernandez, told her she was going out to buy garlic and onions but did not return.

"Nagpa-booster lang ako, pagbalik ko sa bahay, wala na lahat ng alahas at pera ko. Shout out sa bagong maid ko na nagpaalam lang na bibili ng bawang at sibuyas sa labas kaninang 1:30PM, pero hindi na bumalik!" she wrote.

(I just went to get my booster shot but my money and jewelry are all gone when I returned home. Shout out to my new maid who said she's just going to buy onion and garlic earlier but did not return.)

Libiran said Fernandez, 55 years old and is supposed to be a resident of Pasig City, also goes by different names on Facebook.

She said she also found out that Fernandez is also facing previous complaints of theft.

Libiran sought the help of the authorities to locate Fernandez, and has also coordinated with the agency through which she hired Fernandez.

"To the agency, may pananagutan kayo dito. Exhaust all efforts to find this person," she wrote.

(To the agency, you are responsible for this. Exhaust all efforts to find this person.)

As of this posting, there are no updates yet on Libiran's case.

