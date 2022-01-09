Vice President Leni Robredo. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday urged the national government to use incentives to encourage the unvaccinated to get COVID-19 jabs instead of threatening to arrest them.

"Kailangan nagbibigay tayo ng mga incentive para magpabakuna," Robredo said in her weekly radio program.

(We should be giving incentives so people would get vaccinated.)

Robredo made the statement after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered barangay officials to "restrain" and "arrest" unvaccinated individuals who refuse "to stay put."

Officials in Metro Manila and Calabarzon have disallowed the unvaccinated from leaving their homes except when buying essential goods.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has clarified that arresting the unvaccinated would only be used as a last resort.

Robredo said the use of incentives has been successful in her office's vaccination efforts, recounting how they were able to convince skeptic Aetas in Tarlac to get inoculated against the respiratory illness.

"Kailangan lang pinag-iisipan, hindi 'yong punitive kaagad," said Robredo, who is eyeing the presidency in this year's elections.

(We need to think about how to convince people. We shouldn't be immediately punitive.)

Robredo added that the government should update its contact tracing efforts as the country continued to deal with a resurgence of virus infections believed to be driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

"Kung umpisa magulo [ang] contact tracing, understandable, pero 2 years na tayo, parang walang excuse na 'di maayos until now," she said.

(If in the beginning, our contact tracing was messy, it was understandable. But we've been at this for 2 years now. There's not excuse for us to not have an organized system until now.)

As of Jan. 6, the government has administered nearly 112 million COVID-19 vaccines, of which 57.4 million are first doses.

Some 51.6 million have received their second dose or a single-dose vaccine while 2.8 million have gotten their booster shots.