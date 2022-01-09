MANILA — More than 2.7 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Philippines on Sunday, raising the country's jab supply as it dealt with a rise in infections of the respiratory illness.

The 2,703,870 doses that arrived Sunday afternoon at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, were donated by the United States government through the vaccine-sharing platform COVAX.

With the new arrival, the Philippines has received a total of 213.4 million COVID-19 vaccines, according to Assistant Secretary Wilben Mayor of the National Task Force Against COVID-19. The first delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine to the country was made last Feb. 28, 2021.

Mayor did not say if the newly delivered supply would be distributed to specific areas, noting that the brand can be used by everyone.

"Itong brand na ito ay puwede naman sa lahat ng regions at ginagamit din ito actually doon sa mga adolescents," said Mayor, who urged the public to get their primary jabs and booster shots.

(This brand can be used in all regions and it is also actually what we use to vaccinate adolescents.)

So far, 52.1 million individuals are now fully vaccinated in the Philippines while 3 million booster shots have been administered, Mayor said.

The country has experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. On Saturday, it reported a record-high 26,458 new infections, raising the total case count to 2.93 million.

RELATED VIDEO