MANILA - Senator Francis Pangilinan on Sunday said he tested positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post, Pangilinan said his routine RT-PCR test result came back positive Sunday morning.

"I got the results of my twice-weekly routine RT PCR test last night and was surprised that the test results turned out positive. Surprised because I have zero symptoms. No cold or cough. No itchy throat. I was even able to run on the treadmill and do yoga stretching exercises last night before I learned of the test results," he wrote.

Everyone in his household including his wife Sharon Cuneta, their children and all their staff have tested negative in antigen tests and are currently in isolation as they wait for their RT-PCR test results.

"In the meantime Sharon, myself and our kids with us at home have all isolated in different rooms. All are masked. All are fully vaxxed too. None of us are exhibiting symptoms. Everyone tested negative via antigen testing this morning, including myself and we are awaiting the results of the RT-PCR tests due tomorrow. I am more than ok," Pangilinan added.

Cuneta also gave an update on her personal Instagram page.

"Last night, I tested negative on my Antigen. Kiko tested positive on his PCR test results. This morning, all of us at home tested negative on Antigen. A couple of days or so to see this morning’s PCR test results - all of ours. We are all isolating in different parts of our home. I worry for my children. Please pray for us all, including our beloved Yayas…Thanks so much," she wrote.

Cuneta, who recently celebrated her birthday, has joined the cast of the ABS-CBN primetime series “Ang Probinsyano.”