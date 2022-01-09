MANILA — Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said Sunday that the use of face shields in his city remains optional.

"Nililinaw ng Pamahalaang Lungsod ng Marikina na hindi mandatory ang pagsusuot ng face shield sa siyudad," Teodoro said in a statement.

(The local government of Marikina is clarifying that the use of face shield in the city is not mandatory.)

"Dahil ito nga ay optional, walang kaakibat na penalty o multa ang hindi pagsusuot ng face shield," he said.

(Because it is optional, you will not be penalized for not wearing a face shield.)

But Teodoro urged the public to wear face shields in crowded or congested areas as an added protection against COVID-19.

The local chief executive's clarification comes days after Marikina's public information office (PIO) announced that the use of face shields was required in the city's COVID-19 vaccination centers.

The announcement was made on the Marikina PIO page last Jan. 5.

The National Capital Region (NCR), which includes Marikina, is facing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, believed to be caused by the highly infectious omicron variant.

The government has placed NCR in the third strictest level in a 5-step alert scheme and restricted the movement of the unvaccinated in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

