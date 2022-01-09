MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) will reduce the number of workers physically reporting in its offices, Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Sunday as the country saw a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

Guevarra said DOJ offices will see fewer employees starting Monday, Jan. 10.

"I have reduced the on-site workforce at the DOJ main offices from 60 percent to 30 percent effective Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 'till Jan. 15, 2022 or as may be further necessary," he said.

"We have disinfected the DOJ premises this weekend and will continue to do so regularly," he said.

Guevarra added that DOJ personnel who have been exposed to COVID-positive persons have been told to undergo isolation and seek medical care.

"Work-from-home and online conduct of official transactions shall be the primary mode of rendering service during this period," he said.

Guevarra noted that "many" DOJ employees are scheduled to receive their COVID-19 booster shots this January.

Thirty-nine COVID-19 cases were reported in several DOJ offices nationwide during the first week of 2022, according to the agency's data released last Thursday.