DAVAO CITY - Amid the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Davao City may again require a negative RT-PCR result for domestic travelers flying into the city, an official said on Sunday.

There are still ongoing talks about this but nothing is final yet, according to COVID-19 Task Force Spokesperson Dr. Michelle Schlosser in an interview with Davao City Disaster Radio.

“It has already been proposed by [the] health cluster and our response cluster na ibalik ang (reimplement) RT-PCR test for local or interzonal [travel]” Schlosser said.

The "test before travel" requirement was lifted for the domestic travelers after the City was put under Alert Level 2.

Schlosser added that what they mandate in the airport must be in accordance with the guidelines set by the IATF. Under alert level 2, there are no restrictions for interzonal or domestic flight, she said.

However, the mandatory testing and presentation of negative swab result for international flights remain. International travelers do still need to complete their two-week isolation in a quarantine facility of the LGU.

As of January 9, there are 363 active COVID-19 cases in Davao City.

- report from Chrislen Bulosan