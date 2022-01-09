MANILA — Authorities have set up checkpoints across the country as a gun ban took effect Sunday marking the start of the May 9, 2022 election period.

A Commission on Elections (Comelec) resolution earlier prohibited the carrying and transporting of firearms and other deadly weapons from Jan. 9 to June 8, 2022.

Under the resolution, the Philippine National Police (PNP) suspends all permits to carry issued to licensed firearm holders, juridical entities and members of government law enforcement agencies.

Only members of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines and other law enforcement agencies on duty are allowed to carry firearms.

At the launch of the nationwide gun ban in Cainta, Rizal, Comelec Regional Director Maria Juana Valeza said the checkpoints were placed at random and limited to plain view.

If there's no probable cause, citizens can refuse authorities who want to check the compartment of their vehicles.

Those caught carrying unauthorized firearms may face jail time or be refused the right to suffrage, Valeza said.

Aside from the gun ban, uniformed personnel manning the checkpoints will also enforce COVID-19 health protocols, Brig. Gen. Eliseo Cruz, director of the Calabarzon police.

Cruz appealed to the public for understanding should the checkpoints cause traffic.

At a checkpoint in the border of Pasay and Manila, authorities issued tickets to several motorists whose vehicles were unregistered as well as those with overcapacity, which violate COVID-19 protocols.

— Report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News