Retiradong bumbero, timbog sa kasong paglabag sa Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards

Inaresto sa probinsya ng Bulacan ng isang retiradong bumbero na may standing warrant of arrest nitong Huwebes.

Hinuli ng mga operatiba ng Malolos City Police ang 58-anyos na si Fire Sr. Insp. Jaime Dionisio Robles, dating miyembro ng Bureau of Fire Protection sa bisa ng warrant of arrest dahil sa kasong paglabag sa Section 8 alinsabay sa Section 11 ng RA 6713 o Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Nalungkot ang Police Regional Office 3 sa naturang pagaresto.

"We are saddened with the fact that we are apprehending a colleague but we are committed to enforce the law without fear or favor and all found to be violating the law would be punish," ani Police Brig. Gen. Valeriano De Leon, regional director ng PRO-3.--Ulat ni Gracie Rutao