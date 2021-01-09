Elderly Filipino in ICU following violent home invasion in Philadelphia

Watch more in iWantTFC

Mauricio Gesmundo Sr.’s family is raising money to seek justice for the 83-year-old, Philadelphia-based Filipino, a family friend said recently.

Gesmundo is in intensive care at Temple University Hospital after his home was invaded on New Year’s Eve.

Police said he was alone when at least one unidentified assailant entered his home on Fairhill Street, beat him up and left him for dead.



“This is just a tragic incident of a home invasion -- they beat Mr. Gesmundo, duct-taped and zip-tied him, dragged him and they robbed him of $30,000. They took two safes, he's now suffering, he's at Temple University Hospital ICU in critical condition suffering from severe brain bleeding. We pray for his recovery and we ask for justice,” said Brad Baldia, a family friend.

Gesmundo, who came to the US in 1978, was found at 3 a.m. lying on the dining room floor tied up.

Baldia said authorities believed the motive was robbery.

Gesmundo Sr.’s son Geo put together a GoFundMe account.

Geo said the family is raising money for a reward that would be given to those who can provide information about his father’s attackers.



“We need your help. We do not have any leads yet on the people that did the home invasion. We need to find this person and hold them to justice,” Baldia said.

Gesmundos are asking anyone with information about the brutal New Year’s Eve attack to come forward and contact the Philadelphia Police Tip Line at 215-686-TIPS or 8477.

