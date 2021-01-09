Duterte OKs Mark Lapid’s appointment as board member in TIEZA return

Actor Mark Lapid holds up his certificate of candidacy. ABS-CBN News

MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the appointment of actor and former Pampanga governor Mark Lapid as board member of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), Malacañang announced Saturday.

The son of Senator Lito Lapid earlier in the day confirmed the development to ABS-CBN News.

Duterte signed the papers on Tuesday, January 5, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Meanwhile, Lapid’s appointment as the agency’s chief operating officer (COO) was also approved by the President, according to a document signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

The said document, obtained by ABS-CBN News, was addressed to TIEZA’s board of directors, a copy of which was furnished to Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

Lapid also confirmed in a text message that the President approved his nomination as COO.

He previously held the COO post during the Aquino administration. He later on resigned to pursue a Senate seat.

TIEZA is an attached agency of the Department of Tourism mandated to regulate and supervise the country’s tourism enterprise zones, among others.

In 2018, Lapid, along with then DOT secretaries Wanda Teo and Mon Jimenez, faced a graft complaint filed by two Boracay residents at the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with a water and sewerage system project on the island.

Lapid allegedly entered into a joint venture agreement with the Manila Water Company Inc. (MWCI) for the upgrade, operation and maintenance of the Boracay Waterworks and Sewerage System in 2009, according to the complaint.

The agreements were allegedly disadvantageous to the government as the Philippine Tourism Authority (now TIEZA) supposedly surrendered its water rights and facilities, built under a loan program from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and was further indebted to BIWC in the amount of P60 million.

In 2011, resigned tourism secretary Alberto Lim said President Benigno Aquino III delayed taking action against Lapid on his alleged questionable activities at the agency — flagged by the Commission on Audit — because of supposedly bigger political considerations.

A Vera Files report alleged that Malacañang needed the vote of Lapid's father on the bill postponing the elections in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Lito Lapid was one of 13 senators who voted in favor of postponing the ARMM polls. — Reports from Jamaine Punzalan and Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

