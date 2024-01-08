MANILA - Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum on Monday said the whole country will experience the effects of the El Niño phenomenon, adding this will hit areas in "varying degrees".



Solidum said the effects of El Niño are still expected to be felt "at least" until the second quarter of the year, to peak in April.



With this, the official asked Filipinos to also do their part so as not to worsen the effects of the natural climate pattern, and to take care of themselves.

"Kaya dapat ang lahat ng Pilipino ay tumutulong sa kahandaan [para sa] El Niño: magtipid sa paggamit ng tubig at kuryente, siyempre pagdating sa kaligtasan, i-hydrate o uminom ng tubig. Dahil masyadong mainit, delikado kung may heat stress sa ating katawan," he said in an interview at the sidelines of the groundbreaking of the new DOST-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) building.



Solidum added the technical working group of the El Niño Task Force meets "almost every week" to study measures to mitigate the effects of the phenomenon.



For Dr. Imelda Angeles-Agdeppa, director of the DOST-FNRI, sustainable programs are also needed to prevent El Niño from affecting food security.



"Not until such time na may sustainable programs na ma-install natin ay iyon ay dapat magkakaroon tayo ng mga magandang resulta... How are we going to do that? It's actually more on the convergence of different agencies, and come up with a holistic view to approach or address the malnutrition problem and food insecurity in the Philippines," she said.



Angeles-Agdeppa called on citizens to contribute to this sustainability.



"We have to start with the production side. Sabihin natin sa mga tao natin at the grassroot[s], magtanim din. Hindi lahat ay umaasa sa atin o sa nationwide na Department of Agriculture because sila mismo, tayo mismo, may responsibilidad sa ating pamilya. If we start from our family, magmu-multiply po iyan, lalaki at lalaki. Sa akin kasi it's more on behavorial change," she added.