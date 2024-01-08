MANILA - The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday said is investigating one of its personnel who is allegedly behind the viral video of a motorist rider using a small displacement motorcycle at the South Luzon Expressway.



PCG Spokesman Rear Admiral Armand Balilo told ABS-CBN News that it is looking at the viral video allegedly involving Coast Guard Ensign Alain Anthony Agpalo, a junior officer.



The rider went viral for boasting on social media that he was able to enter the expressway despite driving a motorcycle that was below the 400cc minimum engine displacement allowed for the highway.



Balilo said a Land Transportation Office personnel personally went to the PCG office last week to inform them about this incident involving Agpalo.



“Pumunta rito yung LTO last week, nag-report sila dun sa kanilang initial investigation, na-traced sa kanya yung viral video,” Balilo said.



Balilo said PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan immediately ordered an investigation to ferret out the truth.



“Ang sabi nga namin sa kanya, this is also a good opportunity, you know kung hindi nga din naman talaga siya - kasi meron siyang statement na hindi siya at ni-repost niya rin yung vlog. Sabi ko eh di ang pinakamaganda dyan is ma-explain mo yan sa LTO at makipagtulungan ka para malaman talaga kung sino yung vlogger na yun,” Balilo added.



According to Balilo, the Coast Guard Intelligence Force is also looking into previous posts of Agpalo.

Agpalo finished his Coast Guard training in October 2019, after which he formally took oath as an official member of the organization.



Balilo explained that if proven guilty, Agpalo could face disciplinary sanctions.



The incident is a good opportunity for the PCG to review their existing guidelines for their personnel social media postings, Balilo said.



“Isang pagkakataon ito na yung Coast Guard ay ma-review yung policy sa mga personnel na nagba-vlog,” Balilo told ABS-CBN News.



PCG once again reminded its personnel to be extra cautious in using social media platforms and follow traffic rules and regulations.

“Palala sa lahat ng Coast Guard personnel, mag-ingat po tayo sa ating actuations, huwag tayong mag-violate s amga traffic rules, kahit nga yung bus lane ang bilin namin kahit na red plate na PCG at wala namang emergency, binibilinan namin na huwag dumaan sa bus lane at ganito din po ang panuntunan pagka po sa mga regulasyon katulad niyan sa SLEX…sundin mo yung mga regulasyon na pinatutupad ng LTO at Skyway mismo,” Balilo said.



MOTORCYCLE RIGHTS ORGANIZATION WEIGHS IN



Motorcycle Rights Organization chairman Jobert Bolanos believes this is a clear violation of traffic rules and regulations.



“Pinakita dito na bukod sa illegal na pagpasok sa tollway, because the limit that was set to 400cc eh nag-overspeeding pa siya, and nung sinita na siya, hinabol siya ng pulis, iniwasan niya ito, tinakbuhan pa niya, medyo double whammy ho ito,” Bolanos told ABS-CBN News.



According to Bolanos, based on LTO rules, regulations and penalties, this could be a ground for a license revocation.

He also explained the wisdom behind the 400cc and above rule for motorcycle on expressways.



“First and foremost the reason being is the safety, because of the danger riding a very lightweight vehicle very prone siya sa blind spot ng mga mas malalaking sasakyan and the danger, nakikita natin dito is fatal. Kung maaksidente ka sa expressway because of the speed na sinu-sustain dito is almost fatal ang makikitang aksidente dito,” Bolanos added.



Bolanos added that there are studies in the country on lowering the engine displacement requirements on expressways.



“Mayroon tayong mga pag-aaral kung puwedeng ibaba ito but gradual ho ang pagbaba. The latest study was set to 300cc,” Bolanos said.