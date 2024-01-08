Farmers in Barangay Sumapang Matanda, Malolos, Bulacan plant seedlings in their farm lots at the start of the second planting season on Sept. 14, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File 2

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his administration had completed about half of its target to construct around 130,000 kilometers of farm–to-market roads under the flagship “Build, Better, More” infrastructure program.

The government has built some 67,000 kilometers of farm–to-market roads or 51 percent of the target a year and a half into his term, Marcos said.

“Katumbas ito na para tayong pabalik-balik mula Aparri hanggang Jolo ng 32 times, kaya't mahaba-haba po ito,” he said in a video message posted on his social media accounts.

“It is a testament to the magnitude of the accomplishment of the government. It is not an initiative only to do with agriculture. It is a connection between all the different communities. But, of course, its main purpose is to connect the markets and the producers, sa ating mga agricultural sectors lalo,” he continued.

Marcos earlier said he wanted more roads constructed in "areas with active agricultural production to address supply chain concerns" and boost food self-sufficiency.



