DBM OKs release of P3 billion for school building repairs

The Department of Budget and Management has approved the release of a Special Allotment Release Order (SARO), amounting to P3.049 billion for the Repair and Rehabilitation of Elementary and Secondary School Buildings.

In a statement, DBM said P1.861 billion was initially released from the total authorized appropriations of P4.911 billion, which will be utilized for the rehabilitation, renovation, repair and improvement of kindergarten, elementary, and secondary school buildings following the Repair All Policy.

The SARO, which was requested by the Department of Education, will be released to the Department of Public Works and Highways under the 2023 General Appropriations Act.

"It has always been our goal to improve the quality of education that we can provide to every Filipino and empower them with the necessary tools to improve his or her quality of life. This coming 2024, we will continue investing in education," DBM Secretary Mina F. Pangandaman said.

She added: "Mahigpit na tagubilin po ng ating mahal na Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na bigyan ng disente at komportableng pasilidad ang mga estudyante upang maayos silang makapag-aral. Sa pagdating ng Bagong Pilipinas, hindi po tayo basta mamimili lang ng mga lugar. Nasa Maynila ka man o sa malayong probinsya, gagawin natin ang lahat upang maisaayos ang lahat education facilities sa bansa."