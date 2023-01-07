Tens of thousands join Nazareno 2023 activities

Tens of thousands of Nazareno devotees swarmed the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila Saturday evening to celebrate the Black Nazarene after a two-year hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Manila Police District tallied the crowd at Quiapo Church at 28,280 individuals. No untoward incident has been reported.

A throng of devotees carrying personal replicas of the Black Nazarene began marching to Quirino Grandstand from Quiapo Church past 10 p.m., Saturday.

The celebration of the Black Nazarene kicked off at the stroke of midnight Sunday with Holy Mass followed by the “Walk of Faith,” a procession of devotees without the actual revered religious icon, at around 1:30 am.

The replacement procession will begin in Quirino Grandstand and will end in Quiapo Church.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, authorities closed some of the roads that formed part of the route including portions of Quezon Boulevard, Espana, Quezon Bridge, Rizal Avenue, and Palanca Street.

Among those who arrived early at the Basilica to prepare for the Walk of Faith is Joselito Luanson, a devotee of 20 years.

Before heading to Quirino Grandstand, Luanson heard mass at the Basilica to complete the traditional nine-day novena.

He said he prefer’s this years activities to previous processions for the Black Nazarene, which drew millions of Filipino Catholics.

The Black Nazarene is a life-sized image of a dark-skinned, kneeling Jesus Christ carrying the Cross enshrined in the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in the Quiapo district of the City of Manila, Philippines. Millions of Filipino Catholic devotees flock to Quiapo every Jan. 9 to join the annual procession of the Black Nazarene which is believed by many to be miraculous.

"Mas OK ngayon. Naranasan ko nagka sugat ako dito [balikat] at sa paa. Mas gusto ko to. Yung dati nagkakasakitan eh,” Luanson said.

He said the show of devotion and trust in the Black Nazarene is not limited to joining the annual procession of the religious image.

"Faith ko sa Poon number one [yun mahalaga]. Tuwing Friday nagsisimba ako dito, kasama ko siya tuwing Friday," he said.

Although he has a heart ailment, the devotee said he decided to join the Walk of Faith to show his appreciation to the Black Nazarene who granted his petition.

"May sakit ako sa puso, na angioplasty na. Pasasalamat ko. Last year nawala tatlo na bara. Sana gumaling na yung sakit ko," he said.

Meanwhile, with the COVID-19 pandemic still looming, other devotees opted to just hear mass and skip the "Walk of Faith."

Paulo Verdejo, who came with his child and several relatives, said they will not join the replacement procession as they are worried for their children.

"May pasok mga bata estudyante kaya ngayon kami nag sadya. Mahirap din magkasakit," he said.

He said he brought their kids so they would learn to embrace the revered Black Nazarene.

"Mas masaya marami. Para lahat makilala si Poong Nazareno. Para kalalakihan nila. Sila naman mag tutuloy pag tumanda na kami,” he said.

"Malakas po bigay ni Nazareno. Noong magkasakit ako, sa kanya ako lumapit. Hindi malaman. Masakit tyan ko buo, bigla na lang gumaling. Nung nanalig ako, nawala.”

Similar to Luanson, Verdejo said there are numerous ways to show devotion.

“Kahit hindi kapistahan araw araw nasa puso namin. Ang importante mag tiwala ka sa kanya. Manalig ka,” he said.