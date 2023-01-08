MANILA -- The Bureau of Customs said Sunday it seized P13.8 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or "shabu" from Bangkok, Thailand.

The illegal drugs arrived on Jan. 2 in a parcel labeled as containing "microserver double stairless ceramic."

Physical examination of the parcel led to the discovery of four pieces of 3-liter stainless sports jugs containing substances wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) confirmedd that the substance was methamphetamine hydrochloride or locally known as 'shabu.'

The seizure of the shipment led to the arrest of two claimants from Pasay City after a joint delivery operation was conducted by PDEA, Bureau of Customs-Port of Clark, and Ninoy Aquino International Airport.