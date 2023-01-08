Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Andres Centino gives an update to President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting with key government officials at the Malacañan Palace on December 27, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — Following rumors of resignations in its ranks, the Philippine military assured the public that it remains united and stable as its leadership changed hands on Saturday.

In a statement, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the change of command from outgoing chief of staff Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro to returning military chief Gen. Andres Centino went “smoothly”.

The military also belied circulating stories that the Philippine National Police (PNP) was preparing to respond to destabilization threats in Camp Aguinaldo.

“The AFP assures everyone that everything is normal,” the statement read.

“The movements of PNP assets are part of the simulation exercises in preparation for the Feast of the Black Nazarene.”

Police spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo told reporters on Saturday the PNP was placed on full alert for the AFP’s command turnover but rescinded it, opting instead for heightened alert.

She added the amassing of mobile trucks and tanks at the police national headquarters Camp Crame and increased police visibility in checkpoints across the country were part of police preps for the major religious festivities.

Fajardo also said the country was not facing any destabilization threat.

The AFP added in its statement that it was coordinating with other state security forces to remain on guard against threat groups.

“As a professional organization, the whole AFP is united behind the leadership of Gen. Centino as it continues to perform its mission of protecting the people and defending territorial integrity and national sovereignty,” the military said.

MILITARY’S SUPPORT

Following Centino’s installment, the 3 branches of the military released separate pronouncements welcoming their returning chief of staff and saying they support President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision.

“The Philippine Navy will continue to fulfill its mandate to support the mission of the AFP in protecting and securing our country and our people,” the Navy statement read.

From the Philippine Air Force: “The PAF remains loyal to our flag and our Constitution, and as a force provider, we will stay committed in our mandate to support the mission of the AFP in securing and defending our country and people.”

The Philippine Army, where Centino served, said Sunday that it was looking forward to their former commanding general’s backing upon his return.

“We are confident that Gen. Centino, who earlier led the AFP from November 2021 to August 2022, will support the Philippine Army in attaining its vision of becoming a world-class land force that is a source of national pride by 2028. The organization is assured on its strides in its modernization thrusts,” the Army statement read.

CONCERN OVER ’SQUABBLING’

Meanwhile, House Deputy Minority Leader Rep. France Castro on Sunday expressed concern over alleged internal conflicts in the military.

She pointed to Republic Act No. 11709 which fixes to three years the term and tenure of “key officers” in the AFP, including the chief of staff and commanders of the 3 branches.

“It seems that the law is creating tensions or divisions within the military, as some members may feel that they have been passed over for promotion or that the selection process was not fair," Castro, who represents partylist ACT Teachers, said in a statement.

“Some military officers are strongly lobbying for it to be repealed or at least amended by Congress. So political favors are expected to be owed when that happens.”

An amendment to the 2022 law which now seeks to limit the 3-year-term only to the military’s most senior officials, passed the third reading in the House at the end of last year.

Centino in his speech at the AFP change of command ceremony on Saturday called on members of the military to refrain from “squabbling” over interpretations of the law.

The returning military chief said the law only seeks to strengthen the armed forces and pave the way for selecting the most “competent, capable, and deserving” military leaders.

