88,000 devotees join Walk of Faith for Black Nazarene

MANILA — Nearly 90,000 faithful flocked to this city to join a procession celebrating the Black Nazarene early Sunday, the largest gathering for the Catholic icon since the onset of the pandemic.

An estimated 88,000 devotees took part in the "Walk of Faith," according to the Quiapo Church Command Post.

The procession from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church did not include the statue of the Black Nazarene, as opposed to the traditional Traslacion, which was not held for a third year due to the pandemic.

Rev. Fr. Rufino "Jun" Secon Jr., who served as the Mass' celebrant prior to the march, reminded devotees to continue placing their faith in Jesus even if His image was not put out for the procession.

The Walk of Faith started at around 1:00 a.m. right after the Mass. As medium to life-size images were prohibited, devotees brought along their own small Nazarene figures.

The tradition of "dungaw" was also observed, where the Birhen ng Soledad—an image of the Blessed Virgin Mary—waited for the procession while children performed a dance as a tribute to the Black Nazarene.

Different groups were also seen distributing food and water for the devotees who attended the said procession.

The Walk of Faith lasted for two hours and 14 minutes and reached the Quiapo Church at around 4 a.m Sunday.

The Philippine Red Cross attended to 73 devotees. Twenty-one of them had minor injuries and received first aid treatment.

One unconscious devotee was transported to Jose Reyes Memorial Medical for further medical assistance.

Minor tension also occurred outside the Quiapo Church, after some devotees were seen pushing each other while entering the Basilica. This prompted members of the Hijos del Nazareno to permanently close the church gate.

After managing the crowd, authorities allowed devotees to enter the Church for the hourly masses.

Police reported no untoward incidents throughout the ceremonies, with Manila Police District (MPD) PBGen. Andre Dizon describing the "Walk of Faith" as "successful."

Dizon added that he would recommend to Quiapo Church leaders to parade the image of the Black Nazarene again next year.

