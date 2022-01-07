MANILA — The Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) announced Friday night it is suspending "synchronous and asynchronous activities" in all year levels due to increasing COVID-19 cases among its students and faculty members.

The suspension, which also covers PUP's graduate and law schools, will be in effect from Jan. 10 to 16 in all the university's branches and satellite campuses.

"The administration shall assess the situation by January 14, 2022 to decide whether or not to extend this period of suspension," PUP said in a statement on Facebook.

Faculty members were told to move deadlines of submission of academic requirements and observe PUP's memorandum on "the Easing of Academic Requirements and Grading System due to Pandemic Limitation."

The university's announcement came hours after the Department of Health announced an all-time high 40 percent positivity rate and 21,819 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the newly reported cases, 21,656 or 99 percent occurred within the last 14 days. The top regions with cases recorded were Metro Manila (13,634 cases), Calabarzon (4,129 cases) and Central Luzon (2,084 cases).

The Philippines has reported a total of 2,910,664 cases, of which 77,369 or 2.7 percent were active infections, according to the DOH. The number of active cases is the highest since Oct. 17, 2021, said Edson Guido, head of ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

RELATED VIDEO