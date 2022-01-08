MANILA—An audio clip circulating on social media and messaging platforms purporting an imminent "total lockdown" is "false" and "baseless," Malacañang said on Saturday.

"We reiterate our appeal to the public to dismiss these unfounded and malicious rumors and to refrain from sharing these with our family and friends," acting spokesperson Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a statement.

A voice can be heard in the audio clip urging the public to stock up on supplies.

Nograles said the Department of Agriculture assured that the supply of basic food commodities such as rice, and lowland and highland vegetables are "more than enough to last for more than the next three months", and until the next harvest season in April.

He implored on the public to obtain their news and information from credible sources and that spreading unverified rumors does not help, as it only "contributes to unnecessary anxiety and needless panic."

Metro Manila was placed under Alert Level 3 on January 3 amid rising cases of COVID-19. The country logged yet another record high on Saturday at 26,458 new active cases.