The Manila City government holds a drive-thru booster vaccination for 1,000 motorcycle and bicycle riders. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The local government of Manila on Saturday kicked off its drive-thru booster shot vaccination for motorcycle and bicycle riders.

The special vaccination drive began at 8 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m.

Shortly before 8 a.m., however, dozens of riders already flocked to the site at the Kartilya ng Katipunan park near City Hall to queue.

The Manila government said that 1,000 doses are allotted for the scheduled mass inoculation and would be administered on a first come, first served basis.

The boosters are available to residents and non-residents of the city.

Because the event is expected to gather a sizable crowd, its organizers assigned marshals to ensure compliance with minimum health standards, such as proper wearing of face masks and physical distancing.

The event is the third mass booster shot vaccination the city government launched this week.

The local government administered booster shots for workers at shopping hub Divisoria last Wednesday and for delivery riders on Friday.

Based on the LGU’s tally as of Friday, they have administered a total of 155,030 booster shots.

To date, Manila has fully immunized 1,505,400 individuals.

The Philippines is racing against time to fully vaccinate the majority of its population from COVID-19 amid the presence of more transmissible variants.

Data showed that at least 51.6 million individuals are fully immunized from the respiratory disease, while over 57.4 million have received their first shot.

Nearly 3 million eligible individuals, on the other hand, have received their boosters.

The arrival of the omicron variant has seen a fresh spike in cases in the country, with figures breaching 21,000 on Friday and the positivity rate at a record 40 percent.