MANILA— The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) apologized on Saturday for defective elevators and escalators along the LRT Line 2 system.

In a statement, the LRTA said its new administrator Jeremy Regino called for a meeting with the train line's maintenance provider to repair passenger conveyance systems at the train line as soon as possible.

The LRTA said among options being considered is the emergency procurement of parts needed to carry out repairs.

Last month, the LRTA filed graft cases at the Office of the Ombudsman against LRTA officials and private contractors involved in the allegedly anomalous purchase of P170.3 million worth of equipment.

This included a P138-million contract for the delivery, installation, and commissioning of a passenger conveyance system. The contract was awarded to a joint venture between Ma-An Construction Inc. and IFE Elevators Inc.

The LRT Line 2 spans 17.69 kilometers across 13 stations from Recto, Manila to Masinag, Antipolo. It has an estimated daily ridership of more than 300,000 people.