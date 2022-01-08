The Philippine National Police (PNP) will begin its checkpoint operations in various parts of the country starting midnight, Sunday, January 9, as part of the Commission on Elections gun ban.

"Effective at midnight tonight and 150 days thereafter, the PNP will conduct checkpoint operations in strategic locations to strictly implement the nationwide prohibition on the carrying of firearms by unauthorized individuals," PNP spokesperson Col. Roderick Augustus Alba said in a statement.

The COMELEC gun ban will stay in effect until after the May elections on June 8.

The PNP said its national headquarters has instructed Police Regional Offices to put-up Joint PNP-COMELEC-AFP checkpoints to implement weapons checks and other anti-criminality and police security operations against loose firearms, deadly weapons, unauthorized security personnel, private armed groups, criminal elements and wanted persons.

"Wherever necessary, these checkpoint may be co-located with existing Quarantine and Border Control Points in areas under Alert Level 3 or higher," Alba said.



Pursuant to Comelec Resolution No. 10728, the PNP has suspended the validity of all permits to carry firearms outside of residence issued to licensed firearm holders, juridical entities and members of government law-enforcement agencies.

As a general rule, only bonafide police, military and members of government law enforcement agencies in complete uniform and while on official duty are allowed to carry firearms for the entire duration of the election period.



Exemption from the COMELEC-imposed firearms prohibition may be secured from the COMELEC committee on ban on firearms and security concerns.

