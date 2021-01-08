VACC head: PNP complaint in Dacera case ‘bound to fail’ due to insufficient evidence

MANILA — The complaint against those implicated in the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera is “bound to fail” due to insufficient evidence, the head of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) said on Friday.

Speaking in a media forum hosted by the National Press Club of the Philippines, Arsenio Evangelista said he found the police investigation in the Dacera case unacceptable and rushed, describing the evidence presented as lacking.

Because of this, Evangelista reminded the Philippine National Police (PNP) not to rush their investigation.

“Hindi mandatory sa inyong rules of engagement na mag-apura kayo. Ang nangyari dito, nanggigil, nag-apura kahit insufficient, immaterial ang mga evidence nila, not based on science, kulang-kulang, walang pathologist report, walang toxicology result, DNA, and autopsy,” the VACC president explained.

(It is not stated in your rules of engagement to rush it, what happened here was they were really eager, they filed their findings despite insufficient, immaterial evidence. These are also not based on science, there were no pathologist reports, no toxicology results.)

He also agreed that the filing of the complaint was premature, just like what Metro Manila police chief Police Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. earlier said, a reason why it is “too early” to classify the case as “solved.”

“Sad to say this is bound to fail. Whatever ang nai-file nila is bound to fail. Kaya I think the prosecutor’s office made a good decision on this by ang move nila, hindi naman nila dinismiss, pero for further investigation,” he added.

(Whatever they filed is bound to fail. The Prosecutor's Office made a good decision. They did not dismiss the case.)

He pointed out, meanwhile, that the Makati City Prosecutor's Office’s decision that ordered further investigation on the case would give the PNP time to gather more pieces of vital evidence.

The Prosecutor’s Office had said some matters surrounding the 23-year-old’s death needed more clarification. Police hold that the case was one of rape with homicide, while the initial autopsy report found that her death was due to ruptured aortic aneurysm.

“We want the truth dito, iyong katotohanan and justice, both doon sa respondents and doon sa biktima,” he said.

(We want truth and justice for the respondents and the victim.)

Lawyer and former Biliran Rep. Glenn Chong, on the other hand, also agreed that police investigation on the Dacera case was rushed, which was supposedly due to the cops’ desire to score points with the public.

“Sa tingin ko nagmamadali ang police na maka-iskor dito. Gusto nila maka-iskor sa publiko,” Chong said, pointing out that the PNP’s reputation has suffered with the recent killing of a mother and her son in Tarlac by a policeman, a reported abduction in Baguio involving the police, and reported attempt to apprehend in Bataan without a warrant of arrest.

(I think they wanted to score for the public.)

“Matagal nang bugbog ang reputasyon ng PNP,” Chong said, recalling his experience with police officers and their alleged involvement in the murder of his aide Richard Santillan.

(The PNP’s reputation has long been destroyed.)

“You cannot blame me if I do not have trust whatsoever in the Philppine National Police,” he said.