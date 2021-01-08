Russia’s Gamaleya Institute to apply for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine in PH this week

MANILA — Gamaleya Institute from Russia is filing for emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines this week, the Department of Science and Technology said Friday.

“Yun pong Gamaleya sabi po ay today o bukas magsusubmit sa [Food and Drug Administration] (for emergency use),” said DOST Usec. Rowena Guevarra during a virtual Department of Health briefing.

(Gamaleya said today or tomorrow they will submit to the FDA.)

Guevarra said Gamaleya Institute also withdrew its application for clinical trials in the Philippines.

“Napakasimple ng rason nila. Mag-a-apply na sila for emergency use authorization kaya hindi na sila magci-clinical trial dito,” she explained.

(They have a simple reason for that - they are already applying for emergency use authorization that’s why they will no longer have clinical trials here.)

If Russia’s application pushes through, there will be 3 vaccine developers applying for emergency use in the Philippines.

More details to follow.