Russia’s Gamaleya Institute applies for COVID-19 vaccine emergency use but documents incomplete — FDA

MANILA — The Philippine Food and Drug Administration on Friday confirmed that Russia's Gamaleya Institute has filed for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine but would still need to file lacking documents.

“The EUA application for Sputnik V developed by Gamaleya National Central of Epidemiology and Microbiology - Ministry of Health Russia was received on 07 January 2021,” the FDA said in its advisory.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo said the state-funded research institute’s submission was “pre-assessed and the applicant was instructed to comply with the lacking documents.”

Domingo told ABS-CBN News that they already consider it officially filed but can only start reviewing once the documents are complete.

Department of Science and Technology Undersecretary Rowena Guevarra said Gamaleya Institute also withdrew its application for clinical trials in the Philippines.

“Napakasimple ng rason nila. Mag-a-apply na sila for emergency use authorization kaya hindi na sila magki-clinical trial dito,” she explained during a virtual briefing on Friday.

(They have a simple reason for that - they are already applying for emergency use authorization that’s why they will no longer have clinical trials here.)

Because of Gamaleya’s submission, there are now 3 vaccine developers applying for emergency use in the Philippines.

The FDA previously said it would take 3 to 4 weeks to evaluate an EUA application. It expects to release its decision on Pfizer, the first company to file for EUA in the Philippines, by next week.

Multinational firm AstraZeneca also recently applied for an EUA in the country.

