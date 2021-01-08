PH expands ban to Austria travelers over new COVID-19 variant

MANILA - Travelers from Austria are banned from entering the Philippines starting Jan. 10 until Jan. 15, Malacañang said Friday, after the new South African COVID-19 variant was detected in the European country.

"Relative to the detection of a new South African COVID-19 variant, the Office of the President, through the Office of the Executive Secretary, prohibits the entry to the Philippines of foreign passengers coming from or who have been to Austria within fourteen (14) days immediately preceding arrival in the Philippines effective January 10, 2021, 12:01 AM, Manila time until January 15, 2021," Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Roque added that foreign passengers traveling from or who've been to Austria within 14 days before their arrival in the Philippines before Jan. 10 will still be allowed to enter the country.

"However, they shall be required to undergo an absolute facility-based 14-day quarantine period, even if they obtain a negative RT-PCR test result," he said.

Filipinos who are also traveling from or who've been to Austria within 14 days before arriving in the Philippines, whether before or after Jan. 10, will be able to enter the country. They are still, however, required to undergo a 14-day isolation

(More details to follow).