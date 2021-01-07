Makati police chief denies 'apology' on Dacera case

MANILA - The chief of the Makati City Police dismissed as false a statement reportedly from him which apologized for his handling of the case of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

He also denied tendering a leave of absence to give way to an investigation.

"Fake news," Police Col. Harold Depositar told ABS-CBN News via text message on Thursday.

"I am still the COP (chief of police) of Makati."

Depositar, who was newly appointed to the post, came under fire for initial pronouncements on the nature of Dacera's case as a rape-slay.

While suspects denied the angle and has been doubted by some in the public, the PNP is still pursuing it as such.

An alleged statement, which was posted at the social media page of a provincial police station and also sent to ABS-CBN News, admitted errors in making assumptions about the case.

It also apologized to Metro Manila Police director Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr, national police chief Gen. Debold Sinas, Pres. Rodrigo Duterte, and Filipinos for issuing pronouncements that caused "outrage" and "confusion".

However, Depositar told ABS-CBN News the statement was a "demolition job" and that its release was "orchestrated".

He denied making any apology and repeated police efforts to see their investigation through.

"Gusto lang po natin bigyan ng hustisya ang pagkamatay ni [Christine]."

