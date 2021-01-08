FDA approves Clover Biopharmaceutical’s clinical trial application for COVID-19 vaccine

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/file

MANILA—The Food and Drug Administration of the Philippines approved on Friday Clover Biopharmaceuticals’ application for its COVID-19 vaccine trial in the Philippines.

The FDA, in a statement, said it approved the application on Friday.

That makes the company the second vaccine developer to receive approval for clinical trials in the country.

The FDA approved the application of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen last December 28.

Clinical trials are meant to check the safety and efficacy of vaccines on a larger group of people.

