ECC resumes cash aid distribution to coronavirus-stricken workers

Health workers attend to returning Manila residents at the San Andres Quarantine Facility in Manila on Jan. 4, 2021.

MANILA - The Employees' Compensation Commission (ECC) said Friday it has resumed processing applications for financial assistance from workers who had contracted COVID-19.

ECC executive director Stella Banawis told Teleradyo they had suspended receiving requests for cash aid in September after their funds for 2020 ran out. They did not anticipate the high volume of applications, she added.

"Because of a new operating budget for 2021, workers can now apply for cash assistance," Banawis said in Filipino.

Public and private sector employees are entitled to P10,000 financial assistance from the commission, a government corporation attached to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

As of September, the ECC has received some 8,000 applications, which have all been processed, Banawis said.

This, after the Federation of Free Workers (FFW) said in recent virtual forum that many workers who had contracted COVID-19 have not yet received their benefits.

Banawis said they were accepting new applications, and those eligible for the cash aid may present in their office an application form, an RT-PCR certificate from a Department of Health-accredited facility, and medical records.

She also said the ECC could ask for a supplemental budget to ensure every applicant would receive financial assistance.

Under the Employees’ Compensation Program, workers can also claim benefits in the event of work-related contingencies such as injury, disability or death, Banawis said.

Private sector workers can send their applications to the Social Security System (SSS), while public sector workers may apply before the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

