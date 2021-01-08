Davao City to start talks with AstraZeneca to buy COVID-19 vaccine

DAVAO CITY—The city council here passed during a special session on Thursday an ordinance allowing Mayor Sara Duterte to initiate negotiations with multinational firm AstraZeneca for the possible procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The ordinance included allowing city government to sign a confidentiality agreement required by AstraZeneca before entering into negotiations.

"I think we're talking about probably trade secrets, formula that will be coming out on the course of the negotiations that AstraZeneca wants to be kept confidential in the event we will not push through with transacting with them regarding the vaccine that they have produced," said Councilor J. Melchor Quitain Jr., author of the ordinance.

The council has not yet discussed a specific budget for the vaccines, but councilor Danny Dayanghirang, chair of the committee on finance, assured that funds will be sufficient.

On Tuesday, the council also passed the COVID-19 Immunization Program Ordinance on first reading, which aims to prepare Davao City for the arrival of the vaccines against coronavirus and the system to conduct immunization of its citizens.

Councilor Joselle Villafuerte said the proposed ordinance also included the creation of a task force to focus on the safety of the vaccines and a committee to monitor the adverse effects once immunization begins.

They will also conduct a public committee hearing on January 11 to discuss the plan to inoculate, despite having no fixed arrival date of the vaccines yet.

The local government also wanted to conduct a massive information campaign to ease the public's concern regarding the safety of the vaccines.