Dacera companions say she would have said something if she was raped

MANILA - Companions of flight attendant Christine Dacera on Friday said she would have told them if she had been raped the night before she was found dead.

Valentine Rosales, who celebrated New Year's Eve with Dacera, said the flight attendant "just kept on vomiting" when he and their other companions moved her back to their room.

Rosales, Dacera, and 9 others were staying in hotel room number 2209, while a separate group stayed in 2207. Their group had to fetch Dacera from the other room after she vomited there around 4 AM, recalled Clark Rapinan, another person who was with Dacera that night.

"If she was raped, she would have let us know what happened to her," Rosales told ANC's Headstart.

Rapinan added, "Sasabihin niya po 'yun." (She would have said so.)

Rommel Galido, one of the respondents in the case, said Dacera would have told him if something had happened to her that night because they are close friends.

"Knowing Christine as my closest friend, na halos lahat ng ginagawa niya sinasabi niya sa’kin, for sure kung mayroong ginawa ang kabila, sasabihin niya sa’kin," he said.

(Knowing Christine as my closest friend, who tells me almost everything she does, for sure if something happened in the other room, she would have told me.)

However, all of them could not be certain what Dacera drank in the other room or if it was laced. They said they do not know the other people in the other room, as they only met that night and their interactions were limited. Those were friends of another friend, whom they identified as Edward Madrid.

John dela Serna, who carried Dacera back to 2209, said Madrid was not hiding, but could not speak out yet as he does not have a lawyer.

Dacera's mother, Sharon, filed a complaint for rape with homicide against 11 respondents.

Three of her companions were detained but later ordered released by the Makati City Prosecutor due to "insufficient evidence" pending preliminary investigation.