1,776 new COVID-19 cases logged in PH; total cases at 483,852

Catholic devotees observe health protocols as they attend the first Simbang Gabi (Misa De Gallo) Mass at the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Sto. Niño de Tondo in Manila on December 16, 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Friday reported 1,776 more COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, raising the total to 483,852 infections.

This does not include data from 5 laboratories that failed to submit on time.

The 1,776 new cases is the highest in the last two weeks since December 25.

Topping the list of areas with new COVID-19 cases on Friday are Bulacan with 99, Davao City with 96, Quezon City with 83, Rizal with 80 and Laguna with 64.

With 285 additional recovered patients, there are now 449,330 total recoveries.

The DOH also recorded 8 new COVID-related deaths, or a total of 9,364 fatalities.

This brings the number of active cases to 25,158. Active cases refer to patients who are still infected with COVID-19 and are staying either in the hospital or under home quarantine.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Friday morning said the country is “not out of the woods yet” as they are expecting the number of new infections to rise in the coming days as laboratories become fully operational.

The Philippines is also monitoring new variants of COVID-19 that have spread in other countries as they are said to be more communicable.