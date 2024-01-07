Shear line to bring rains over Southern Luzon

Photo from PAGASA Facebook page

Several areas in Southern Luzon and Southwestern Tagalog regions will continue to experience scattered rains on Monday due to the shear line, according to the state weather bureau.

PAGASA said in its 4 p.m. weather forecast on Sunday that the Bicol Region and parts of Mimaropa and Calabarzon will be among the affected areas.

A fresh Amihan surge by midweek will bring light rains over the eastern section of Luzon through the weekend.

The Easterlies, on the other hand, will bring afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the eastern portions of Visayas and Mindanao Monday through Wednesday.

PAGASA is also expecting a shear line that will boost the Amihan surge midweek. They will bring rains over Bicol and parts of MIMAROPA and Eastern Visayas on Thursday; most of Visayas Friday and Saturday; and including Caraga by Sunday.

The weather bureau said flooding and landslides are likely in the said areas.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will experience mostly cloudy, some occasional sunny spells, and possible light rains especially between Tuesday and Thursday and during the weekend.

