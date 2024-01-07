Nazareno devotees pray for good health, healing at ‘Pahalik’

MANILA – Hundreds of Black Nazarene devotees queued at the Quirino Grandstand early Sunday for the traditional “pahalik,” many of whom prayed for good health and healing.

Devotees were quick to bring out their umbrellas or wear protective gear on their heads when light rain fell around 4 a.m.

Among those who lined up at dawn were Jing and Lilian Se, who came from Pasay. The couple said the queue was better organized, unlike those in previous years.

The Se couple said they were able to finish the tradition earlier than expected. They will only attend the Traslacion, or procession, inside the Quiapo Church on Tuesday.

“[Pinagdasal namin] na parati kaming bigyan ng magandang pangangatawan sa anak, apo,” said Lilian.

“Tinatago ko ngayon kapag may nararamdaman kami, pinupunas namin… kung saan ang nararamdaman namin na masakit,” she added, referring to a towel wiped on the image of the Black Nazarene.

“Dire-diretso kami… mas maganda ngayon. Dati hindi organized, kung sino-sino lang ang sumisingit,” said her husband Jing.

Jomari Mendoza accompanied his bed-ridden father to the Quirino Grandstand. He said he was not able to bring his father to where the Black Nazarene's replica was, as his father only wished to see the figure.

“Hindi na namin maakyat kasi bed-ridden siya pero tinanaw na lang niya si Nazareno,” Mendoza said.

Asked what he prayed for, Mendoza said it was long life for his 87-year-old dad: “Sana maging mahaba ang buhay niya.”

Sonia Vidal, 67, prayed for her family’s protection from sickness. Vidal, who traveled all the way from Antipolo, also prayed for more strength despite her age.

“Nag-aaral pa lang ako, sumasama ako sa tita kong doctor (para sa Itim na Nazareno),” she said.

“Pinagdasal ko ang buong pamilya…. Masaya na nakarating ulit. Maganda sa pakiramdam,” she added.

She will not be able to attend the Traslacion on Tuesday but she said she would continue praying to the Black Nazarene.

Personnel from the Manila Police District said there were no untoward incidents during the traditional pahalik.

It will continue until January 8. However, kissing the image remains prohibited, with only touching and wiping allowed. There are also separate lines for pregnant women, senior citizens, and those with disabilities.