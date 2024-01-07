Nazareno devotees continue to arrive for 2nd day of 'Pahalik'

Devotees of the Black Nazarene queue for the traditional 'Pahalik' at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on January 7, 2024, where kissing the image is prohibited, and only touching and wiping are allowed. The tradition continues until January 8, ahead of the annual Traslacion on January 9. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Devotees continued to converge at the Quirino Grandstand on Sunday for the second day of the annual "Pahalik," a homage to the revered Black Nazarene.



Their prayers extended beyond personal blessings, with devotees fervently seeking well-being for their loved ones.



Despite the physical challenges, 71-year-old Francisco Lozada insisted on making a journey to the Quirino Grandstand, hoping for healing from the Black Nazarene.

"Nahulog ako sa baras, tumama yung ulo ko... Nung nagpa-check up, lumala yung sakit ko. Nagkaganito ako, nagkaroon ng bukol, kaya yung kamay ko hindi ko madiretso," Lozada said.

Two years ago, inspired by the miraculous stories, Lozada embraced devotion to the Nazarene.



"Sabi po kasi ng mga tao... Sabi po nila nakakapagpagaling daw eh. Kaya ho naniniwala ako... Gusto kong gumaling," he said.



Another devotee, Imelda Rapas, accompanied by her four children, shared her unwavering devotion.



"Panata ko po yan sa anak kong panganay na si Princess, kasi dati nung 2016, dapat ma-operahan siya po. Tapos ngayon, ipapanata ko siya dito kay Nazareno. Sa awa ng Diyos, 'di po siya naoperahan," Rapas said.



The Manila LGU provided free water for the devotees, offering relief for those enduring the lines.

Attendees praised the organized event, contrasting it with past experiences.



"Dire-diretso kami… mas maganda ngayon. Dati hindi organized, kung sino-sino lang ang sumisingit," said Jing Se.



The Manila Police District reported a peaceful situation at Quirino Grandstand.



"Sa ngayon, wala tayong ano pa mang kaganapan na pupukaw sa aming kamalayan. Wala tayong naitatala na kahit anong mga significant incident connected dito sa Nazareno," Manila Police District Director PCol. Arnold Ibay said.

Meanwhile, officials from the Quiapo Church reminded the devotees to avoid bringing bags, encouraging the use of transparent bags or plastics. Leaving belongings unattended was strongly discouraged.



In preparation for the Traslacion on January 9, several roads around Quirino Grandstand will be closed starting January 8 at 8pm.



RELATED VIDEO