Pedestrians and motorists traverse a road under heavy rain in Quezon City on October 29, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — State weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday it is monitoring a low pressure area east of Mindanao, and a large portion of the country will continue to experience rainy weather due to the northeast monsoon or amihan and shearline.

At 3 a.m., PAGASA said the LPA was 1,000 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao.

The LPA's trough or extension and the shearline, where cold and warm air meet, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao, the weather bureau said in its 24-hour public weather forecast issued at 4 a.m. Saturday.

Rainfall over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon due to the amihan can also be expected, said PAGASA.

The weather agency added that light rains brought by the amihan will fall over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Due to the expected rains, PAGASA warned of flooding in many areas in the country and listed rivers and streams that would likely be affected.

Here's the list of areas where watercourses could be affected by the rains, as of 6 a.m. Saturday.

Aurora

Quezon

Palawan

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Catanduanes

Masbate

Sorsogon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Capiz

Negros Occidental

Iloilo

Aklan

Cebu

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Northern Samar

Southern Leyte

Biliran

Leyte

Samar

Eastern Samar

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

Bukidnon

Davao del Norte

Davao Oriental

Davao del Sur

Davao de Oro

Davao Occidental

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte



For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

RELATED NEWS