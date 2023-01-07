MANILA — State weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday it is monitoring a low pressure area east of Mindanao, and a large portion of the country will continue to experience rainy weather due to the northeast monsoon or amihan and shearline.
At 3 a.m., PAGASA said the LPA was 1,000 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao.
The LPA's trough or extension and the shearline, where cold and warm air meet, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao, the weather bureau said in its 24-hour public weather forecast issued at 4 a.m. Saturday.
Rainfall over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon due to the amihan can also be expected, said PAGASA.
The weather agency added that light rains brought by the amihan will fall over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.
Due to the expected rains, PAGASA warned of flooding in many areas in the country and listed rivers and streams that would likely be affected.
Here's the list of areas where watercourses could be affected by the rains, as of 6 a.m. Saturday.
- Aurora
- Quezon
- Palawan
- Oriental Mindoro
- Occidental Mindoro
- Catanduanes
- Masbate
- Sorsogon
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Albay
- Capiz
- Negros Occidental
- Iloilo
- Aklan
- Cebu
- Bohol
- Siquijor
- Negros Oriental
- Northern Samar
- Southern Leyte
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Lanao del Norte
- Misamis Occidental
- Camiguin
- Misamis Oriental
- Bukidnon
- Davao del Norte
- Davao Oriental
- Davao del Sur
- Davao de Oro
- Davao Occidental
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Surigao del Sur
- Agusan del Norte
