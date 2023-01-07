Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — After two years of absence, thousands of devotees attended Holy Mass at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila early Saturday as part of this year's Black Nazarene celebration.

The first Holy Mass was presided over by Rev. Fr. Hans Magdurulang who said in his homily that the Quirino Grandstand is the place where the world had witnessed not just millions of devotees but also the strong faith of the Filipinos in the Black Nazarene.

After the Mass, the "Pagpupugay" for the Black Nazarene officially started.

Devotees started to flock to Quirino Grandstand as early as 3 p.m. on Friday as they expect a huge crowd to be lining up for the Nazarene.

Unlike in previous years, the devotees were only allowed to wipe their towels and touch the feet of the Black Nazarene during the "Pagpupugay". The traditional kissing or "pahalik" of the image is prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To manage the crowd, authorities created a separate line for the "Pagpupugay" for persons with disability, senior citizens, and pregnant women. At one point, the queue reached the Rizal Park Hotel.

At 6 a.m., another Mass was held at the Quirino Grandstand.

No untoward incidents have been reported so far. First aid stations have been set up around Quirino Grandstand for any emergency.

Around 500 police officers were deployed at the Quirino Grandstand to provide security.

The "Pagpupugay" will continue until Monday, Jan. 9, while the Walk of Faith will be held Sunday.