Nazarene devotees flock to Manila for 'Pagpupugay'

Devotees pay their respect to the Black Nazarene at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Black Nazarene devotees flocked to the Quirino Grandstand in Manila for "Pagpupugay" or the viewing and touching of the image of the Black Nazarene on Saturday.

The Pagpupugay is the alternative for the traditional “Pahalik” or the kissing of the image of the Black Nazarene.

The Quiapo Church Command Post said the crowd estimate from 12:00 midnight to 7:00 p.m., January 7, was more than 7,000.

Some 5,000 policemen are deployed in Manila for the celebration of Nazarene 2023.

Maria Naig, an 80-year-old devotee, was assisted by police and volunteers while she was on a wheelchair.

Naig said that since childhood, she never missed the traditional Pahalik.

"Taon-taon talaga ako napunta maliban yung kasagsagan ng pandemic. Magtatampo sa akin si Nazareno kung hindi ako nakakarating. Kung sakaling kukunin ako dasal ko ang aking kaluluwa at sa katawan kalakasan," Naig added.

Another devotee, Bernadette Castillo, believes that the Nazarene granted her last year’s prayer to have a child.

"Masaya po parang mas lumapit pa ang pananampalataya namin sa kanya. Bata pa lang yung baby namin deboto na rin siya ng Nazareno," Castillo added.

According to Quiapo Church spokesman Fr. Earl Valdez, the Walk of Faith will be held early Sunday morning from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church.

"Bawal po ang pagdadala ng mga imahe na lalampas sa 2 feet. Ang pakiusap po namin sa mga deboto sundin ang health protocols at wag po tayo magdadala ng mabibigat na gamit at maaaring pagsimulan ng kapahamakan," Valdez emphasized.

On Monday, the main mass will be held and led by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula. This will serve as the main event in the celebration of the Nazarene 2023.

Meanwhile, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said no alarming incident has been reported since Saturday morning and they are on heightened alert "for the security coverage of Black Nazarene Celebration 2023."

For the third consecutive year, the Traslacion has been canceled. It was first canceled in 2021 when COVID-19 cases in the country were at their peak.