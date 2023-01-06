Mother, 2 kids rescued from hostage taker in Manila

MANILA — A mother and her two children were rescued unharmed from a man who held them hostage in Manila on Friday evening.

CCTV footage of Barangay 86 revealed the hostage taker "Terry" hurriedly entered the apartment building located at the corner of Franco and Herbosa Street past 6 p.m.

Terry, not a resident of the area, was seen immediately shutting the door, startling the bystanders who quickly called the attention of authorities.

“Napag-alaman natin yung hostage taker ay humahangos sa apartment, makyat sa second floor. Nakita na maraming lalaki, hindi siya tumuloy pumasok. Umakyat ulit sa third floor at nakita ang mag-ina at ginawa hostage,” Manila Police District director P/Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon said.

“Nang nakita ng mga kapitbahay pumasok, nagtawag na ng mga police.”

According to "Marie", the woman who was held hostage with her children, the man went inside their home without permission.

“Bigla na lang pumasok. 'Yung anak ko na babae, paalisin sa tabi niya. Itong isang anak ko, hawak hawak ko lang,” she recounted the incident.

While Terry did not harm the trio, Marie shared they were terrified as he was holding a bladed weapon, which police later identified as a chopping knife.

“'Pag may naririnig siya, tinataga niya 'yung bakal (o pinto),” she said.

Marie said the hostage taker, who appeared disturbed, was asking to see his siblings.

P/Lt. Col. Rosalino Ibay Jr., MPD Station 1 commander and tasked negotiator, said Terry wanted his siblings to be brought to the apartment to bid them farewell as he felt there were people going after him.

“Takot siya eh … May 4 na kalalakihan na papatay raw sa kanya at nakainom lang siya. 'Yung CCTV, tumatakbo, parang may kinakatakutan.”

“[Yun lang demands niya] Hindi masaktan pati mga kapatid,” Ibay said.

The man's sister, who refused to be named, however, stressed there is no one threatening Terry’s life.

She added she suspects his brother, who is a vendor outside a school, is currently mentally unstable.

“Walang kain walang tulog kasi, kaya baka nagkaganyan. Kahapon lang yan. Sinundo ko po sa trabaho, umiiyak, pinatawag ng principal. Wala na sa sarili,” she said.

Terry did not deny the allegation and admitted he uses illegal drugs whenever he has the money. He claimed though he was not under the influence of drugs during the incident.

He said he had no intention of hurting Marie's family and took them hostage only to get the attention of authorities.

“Wala ako sinaktan sa mga hostage. Gusto ko lang makapagpaalam ako nang maayos [sa mga kapatid ko],” he said.

Ibay, who was decked in civilian clothes, said he asked permission to ditch his uniform to gain Terry's confidence.

“Nag-communicate kami sa Messenger ng victim na 12 years old. Nakita niya din na ako lang yung andun sa area. Pinadala ko screenshot na sinabi ni mayora na hangga't maari walang masasaktan ... Nakuha (ko) sympathy na magtiwala siya,” the cop revealed.

“Pinakita ko na wala na police dadating. Doon na siya nagtiwala.”

The police officer said the hostage taker calmed down upon seeing his sisters. Around 7:50 p.m., Terry surrendered.

“Noong nakita andun na kapatid, binigay dalawang bata. Bumaba na morale, binigay ko 10 minutes ... Nagdesisyon siya na kausapin ako sa loob. Kusa siya nag-surrender,” Ibay said.

“'Yung kapatid, nakatulong kasi para bumaba 'yung takot niya at napasuko siya.”

Meanwhile, Dizon and Ibay reminded the public not to post similar incidents on social media, especially while these are ongoing as they could endanger the lives of victims.

“Nakabukas din (Facebook) niya (hostage taker). Sana, (ang) publiko, binibigyan ng isip (ang) security. Ito ba ay makakatulong o hindi? Alam niya na may umaakyat. Alam niya may dumating. Alam niya na eh … 'Pag may nakikita police, tinataga yung pinto,” Ibay said of Terry.

“Gustohin man, kung maari, 'wag na magpost kasi ma-compromise (ang) negotiation. Kanina, namo-monitor (niya) may mga tao sa labas dahil sa social media. Na-monitor niya may SWAT sa labas,” Dizon added.

