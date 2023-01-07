MANILA — Some parishes in Cagayan de Oro and Tagum City in Davao del Norte will simultaneously hold their own Black Nazarene procession on Monday, Jan. 9.

Following the transfer of its own image of the Black Nazarene to the St. Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral on Sunday, the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro announced on Facebook that a procession or "Traslacion" will be conducted on Monday at 6 a.m.

The route of the procession can be found here.

Tagum's Sagrado Corazon de Jesus Nazareno Parish will also organize its own Traslacion.

Similar to Cagayan de Oro's procession, it will start at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Check the "motorcade route" here.

Usually drawing millions, the mammoth Nazarene procession is suspended in Manila for a third year due to COVID-19.

It was replaced with smaller activities, including a Walk of Faith on Sunday where thousands are expected to join.