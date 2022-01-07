Supreme Court reduces on-site working capacity

MANILA -- Amid the recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Supreme Court has decided to limit the number of personnel working in its premises starting Monday, January 10.

In Memorandum Order 4-2022, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said only a third of the Supreme Court's workforce will be required to physically report to work.

"One-third of the workforce shall be required to physically report on Mondays and Tuesdays, another one-third on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and the remaining one-third on Fridays and Saturdays," the chief magistrate said.

Those not scheduled to report on site will still be working from home, Gesmundo added. Working hours are still from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Excluded from the reduced working capacity are Office of the Bar Chair and Office of the Bar Confidant, Office of the Administrative Services-SC, and the Receiving Section of the Judicial Records Office, which require more employees to be physically present at the court.

Employees entering the Supreme Court premises will still be regularly monitored for any possible symptoms of COVID-19, Gesmundo said.

--with reports from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News