RT-PCR tests required anew in Boracay

This photo taken on June 17, 2020 shows a policeman standing guard along the empty famous white beach of Boracay Island in central Philippines, as community quarantine against COVID-19 still continues throughout the country, with foreign tourists still banned on beaches. Ernesto Cruz, AFP

MANILA—Fully vaccinated tourists traveling to Boracay in Aklan will again be required to present a negative RT-PCR test result amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, Malay Mayor Frolibar Bautista said Friday.

"Kahit may vaccination card, kailangan pa rin 'yung RT-PCR test na negative result within 72 hours before departure," he told TeleRadyo.

The new executive order signed by Aklan Governor Florencio Miraflores will take effect on Sunday, Jan. 9.

Bautista said the local government would also implement longer curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Operating hours for businesses on the island have also been limited from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It was in November when the world-famous resort island waived the test requirement for fully-vaccinated tourists.

The Philippines has recorded a surge in COVID-19 infections amid the presence of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

To stem the COVID-19 transmission, the Philippine government has placed more provinces and cities under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 from Jan. 9 to 15.