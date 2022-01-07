Vice President Leni Robredo holds a press conference in Cebu City on Dec. 13, 2021. Jay Ganzon, OVP

OVP also facilitating distribution of Molnupiravir to qualified patients

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday called for volunteers for her office's free online medical consultation project, as the Philippines fought another uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Robredo said the Bayanihan e-Konsulta program tapped 1,078 doctors and 3,156 non-medical volunteers during the last surge of infections in Metro Manila.

"Inaasahan natin na dadagsa ulit ‘yung mga mangangailangan ng tulong sa e-Konsulta, kaya I want to take this opportunity na manawagan ulit for volunteers... Ganitong klaseng effort ulit ang kakailanganin natin sa harap ng surge na ito," the Vice President said in a video message.

(We expect that those who need help from e-Konsulta will spike again, so I want to take this opportunity to appeal for volunteers again. This is the kind of effort we need again in the face of this surge.)

"Kakailanganin natin ng medical at non-medical volunteers, kasama rin ang licensed mental health professionals... Kailangan ng kapwa Pilipino natin ‘yung tulong natin," she added.

(We will need medical and non-medical volunteers, including licensed mental health professionals. Our fellow Filipinos need our help.)

Robredo said Bayanihan e-Konsulta, first launched in April last year, is again "up and running" and those who need medical consultation can message its Facebook page.

"Gusto ko ring ibalita na tuloy-tuloy ang pagbigay natin ng molnupiravir sa mga qualified na pasyente, sa tulong ng ating partner hospitals," the Vice President said, referring to the experimental COVID-19 pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

"Mag-message lang kayo sa e-Konsulta; kung kailangan, i-re-rekomenda kayo ng volunteer doctors natin para sa gamot na ito. Libre niyong makukuha ito at ipapadala ang gamot sa inyo," she added.

(I also want to share that we continued giving molnupiravir to qualified patients, with the help of our partner hospitals. Just message e-Konsulta; if necessary volunteer doctors will recommend this pill. You can get it for free and it will be sent to you.)

Doctors may sign up as e-Konsulta volunteers here, while psychiatrists, counselors, and other volunteers with mental health training may register through this link, Robredo's office earlier said.

It said non-doctors or nurses, non-licensed medical students, call center agents, chat agents, and college students who will be tasked to connect the volunteer doctors with the patients needing e-consultation, may get on board here.

The Office of the Vice President this week also brought back its Swab Cab or mobile COVID-19 testing facility.

The Swab Cab ran 400 antigen tests in Quezon City on Thursday, with 169 people testing positive for COVID-19, said the OVP.

It added that of 231 people who tested negative, 94 were scheduled for confirmatory RT-PCR tests because they had COVID-19 symptoms.