MANILA - Owners of clothing and fabric businesses in the city of Taytay, Rizal said on Friday they were feeling the pinch of the province's stricter COVID-19 alert level as fewer customers were out to buy their products.

According to business owners like Diana Palmes, they could only hope for regular shoppers or online sellers to buy their wares, following the enforcement of Alert Level 3 earlier this week.

Palmes said after eight hours of selling, she only made P1,000.

“Sa isang linggo po halos kumukuha sila ng tatlong beses," she said. "Kaya po kung magla-lockdown medyo mabigat po para sa amin kasi dito lang po talaga umaasa ang pamilya namin.”

(They used to buy from us three times a week. So if a lockdown comes, it will hit us hard because this business is what our family depends on.)

Another business owner, Archie Quintana, meanwhile said if more people got infected with COVID-19 and the alert status was raised, his business would suffer.

“Mahihirapan po kami, may mga patahi po kami," he said. "May mga binubuhay po kaming mga mananahi, sa amin po umaasa.”

(It'll be difficult for us; we have sewing businesses. There are people who depend on us for their income.)

According to Rizal Provincial Health Officer Dr. Iluminado Victoria, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the province had risen to 916. Most of these cases were in Angono and Antipolo.

Two of Rizal's level 1 hospitals were up to 97 percent occupied by moderate COVID-19 cases. Victoria said these were made up of unvaccinated people or those with comorbidities.

Rizal has already reserved half of the total bed capacity of its hospitals for COVID-19 patients. The provincial health officer said this capacity was being maximized.

Though face shields are still not required to be worn in RIzal, there are residents who voluntarily use them for protection. Victoria also said that the province's hospitals had enough medicines, though some pharmacies were running out of drugs like paracetamol and cough medicine.

- With a report by Wheng Hidalgo, ABS-CBN News.