MANILA - The military will share its P5.6 million bounty with the person who allegedly gave information about Mindanao's top communist leader, Brig. General Jesus Durante III has said.

In a statement, Durante said the funds were allotted for the mission that led to the death of Menandro Villanueva, alias "Bok," and a part of it would be given to the resident.

Villanueva died during a clash in Barangay Libudon, Mabini town on Wednesday.

"May concerned citizen kasing tumawag sa amin, definitely he/she will get a part of that P5.6 million," Durante, commander of the 1001st Brigade, said.

(There is a concerned citizen who called us. That person will get a part of that P5.6 million.)

When asked why that person will only get a part of the bounty, Durante said: "May group effort nung makuha namin si Bok."

(There was a group effort when we got Bok.)

Lieutenant General Greg Almerol, who is the commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom), added that President Rodrigo Duterte also allocated P2 million for the neutralization of Ka Bok.

"May ina-allocate din si [Pang.] Rodrigo Duterte ng P2 million. Sabi niya he will give 2 million pag patay. Hindi raw siya magbibigay ng pera kapag buhay," said Almerol.

(Duterte allocated some 2 million too. He said he would give 2 million if Bok is dead. He said he would not give money if he is alive.)

He said Villanueva's death is a major blow to the NPA.

RELATED VIDEO