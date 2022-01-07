President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting with key government officials in person and via video teleconference prior to his talk to the people at the Malacañang Palace on Jan. 4, 2022. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

MANILA— Malacañang on Friday denied a supposed lack of foresight over COVID-19 home test kits and vaccination of younger children, as the Philippines battled another spike in coronavirus infections.

The Philippines has yet to start vaccinations of 5 to 11-year-olds. The use of antigen self-test kits, meanwhile, is still under study, the health department said this week.

Asked if these showed a problem in foresight, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said, “No.”

“The home testing kit, unfortunately, wala pa, walang manufacturer or supplier that applied for FDA [authorization]... Kami po ay nananawagan sa mga manufacturers and suppliers to already pass through the FDA and get the home test kits accredited,” he said in a press briefing.

(There is no manufacturer or supplier yet that has applied for FDA authorization. We are appealing to manufacturers and suppliers to already pass through the FDA and get the home test kits accredited.)

“Iyong sa (the) vaccines ng for children, that’s already being sped up and processed,” added Nograles, acting spokesman for Malacañang.

Government is awaiting the delivery of Pfizer jabs for children aged 5 to 11 as this is not the same formulation for individuals aged 12 and above, the health department said earlier Friday.

Video courtesy of PTV

There is a “global shortage” in Pfizer shots for 5 to 11-year-olds, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during the Palace briefing.

She said officials met with representatives of the pharmaceutical giant earlier this week and requested “if they can make their deliveries earlier.”

“They said that they are going to study the matter. Mukhang positibo naman po ang kanilang reply. Ang pangako lang, it will be in tranches,” Vergeire said.

(It seems their reply is positive. They only promised it will be in tranches.)

“Hopefully, iyong commitment nila [is] that they will provide us by the end of January until the first week of February with the initial tranche for our vaccines,” added the official.

(Hopefully, their commitment is that they will provide us by the end of January until the first week of February with the initial tranche for our vaccines.)



Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Deputy Director General Dr. Oscar Gutierrez, meanwhile, said authorities are expected to release on Jan. 17 guidelines on the use, interpretation and reporting of results, and disposal of COVID-19 self-test kits.

"I am calling all manufacturers to register their product," he said during a taped meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday.

Self-administered and home COVID-19 test kits get samples from the mouth or nose.

Gutierrez said that nasal samples are different from nasopharyngeal samples taken in RT-PCR and other swab tests administered by health professionals. Home tests are less invasive and will not reach the pharynx or the upper part of the throat found behind the nose, he said.