People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Facebook logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

MANILA -- The Commission on Elections has issued a resolution clarifying its rule on political ads posted online and on social media.

In Resolution No. 10748, the Comelec en banc said parties and candidates must register on or before January 31 all their verified accounts and sites, and those that will subsequently be verified, that are being or shall be used in election-related propaganda.

Comelec issues resolution clarifying applicability of #Halalan2022 rule on internet, mobile and socmed propaganda. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/bqm74qlxsS — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) January 7, 2022

The poll body reiterated anew that only verified accounts and sites may run election-related propaganda, subject to the policies of the platforms.

The Comelec has previously said that only platform-verified accounts “may run electoral ads, and boost or promote electoral posts."

An election lawyer, however, has called this rule "unconstitutional," saying he hopes that Comelec will reconsider its "arbitrary" policy.