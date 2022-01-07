A policeman checks the vaccination cards of travelers passing through the San Jose Del Monte and Quezon City border on Jan. 6, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA— Government will immediately tighten restrictions in any area if necessary, Malacañang said on Friday, after a former adviser called for Metro Manila to be upgraded to COVID-19 Alert 4 due to an uptick in infections.

Dr. Tony Leachon, former adviser of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, said the capital region accounts for around 70 percent of new infections and curbs should be tightened to prevent an increase in cases in neighboring areas.

“‘Pag kinakailangan itaas ang alert level ng isang lugar, saan man dito sa ating bansa, kapag tumama sa parameters ng ating alert level system ay ginagawa naman po agad natin,” said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

(If the alert level in certain areas needs to be raised, wherever it is, and if it hits the parameters of our system, we do that immediately.)

Metro Manila earlier this week returned to Alert 3 from Alert 2 amid the New Year infection surge.

The third scale in a 5-level alert system bans face-to-face classes, contact sports, funfairs, and casinos. It also reduces the operating capacity for social events, tourist attractions, amusement parks, restaurant dine-in services, fitness studios, and personal care services.



An area's alert level depends on 2-week coronavirus growth rate, average daily attack rate, and hospital care utilization.

Metro Manila's use of its health care capacity has yet to hit parameters for Alert 4, Nograles said.

But he also noted that some health care workers in the region have caught COVID-19 or were exposed to patients and needed to go on quarantine.

“That being said, isang indicator na pinag-aaralan din po natin iyong health care workers... Pinag-aaralan natin if it should be a fourth indicator in our alert level system because this is something that we are seeing on the ground,” said Nograles, acting spokesman for Malacañang.

(One indicator we are studying our are health care workers. We are studying if it should be a fourth indicator in our alert level system.)

The health department on Thursday reported 17,220 new coronavirus infections and the country's highest ever COVID-19 positivity rate at 36.9 percent.

It announced earlier in the day the detection of 29 additional cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant, raising the country's total to 43.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated at least 51.6 million of its 109 million population.



— With a report from Reuters